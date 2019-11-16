BROOKLET, Ga. -- Joseph Arte Grooms Jr., age 87, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a brief illness. Mr. Grooms was a retired educator, who taught almost 35 years at Savannah Technical College. He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard, a former member of the Brooklet Kiwanis Club and a former mayor of the City of Brooklet, Ga., who served 12 years in office.
Mr. Grooms was a member of Brooklet United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria Evans Grooms of Brooklet; a son, Joseph A. grooms III (Sheri) of Brooklet; a stepson, Craig Smith (Joy) of Brooklet; a stepdaughter, Terry Deloach (Greg) of Brooklet; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
