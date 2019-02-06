NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. Joseph Doyle DeGracia III, age 62, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Joseph was born in 1956 to the late Joseph Doyle DeGracia II and Frances Spears Hadden in Savannah, Georgia.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his children dearly. Joseph loved fishing and being outdoors. He was an avid NASCAR fan as well as football.
He was a very devoted person, blunt and to the point, and would be the first to tell you just what he thought.
Joseph was also a retired volunteer firefighter.
He lived in Thunderbolt for the majority of his life until moving to Bulloch County in 2004. Joseph worked at Advance Doors as an installer for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a grandmother, Mary DeGracia; and grandfather, Joseph DeGracia.
Survivors include his two daughters, Angelica DeGracia (Tommy Williams) of Nevils and Brittany Williams (Kody Crowe) of Stilson; a son, Richard (Megan) Williams; four grandchildren, Adalynn Moore, Tommy Williams, Brianna Williams and Jessie Williams; as well as a sister, brother and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Kody Crowe, Ray Jennings, Eric Wahl, Buddy Bowen, Zack Parker, Joey Greenwood and David Stanhope.
Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2019
