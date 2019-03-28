SAVANNAH -- Joseph Franklin Scheuers, 45, passed away on March 20, 2019.
|
Joseph was born in Chicago, Ill., and was employed with O'Reilly Auto Parts on Waters Avenue in Savannah.
Survivors include his sisters, Janet Lucille Scheuers of Statesboro and Debra Knighton of Augusta; nephew and nieces, Shaun Williams, Shauna Williams and Krystal Meeler.
The visitation will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The burial of Joseph's ashes will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2019
