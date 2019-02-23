BROOKLET, Ga. -- Joseph Michael Reece, age 35, passed away at his residence after a long illness.
|
The Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., native moved to Bulloch County in 2014. Joseph was a peacemaker who loved life. He always had a good sense of humor and had a lot of fun with his sister, Stephanie.
Joseph was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Madison "Max" Reece.
Surviving are his mother, Doris Jeanette Reece; and sister, Stephanie Reece, both of Brooklet.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, February 23, 2019
