STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Joseph "Joey" William Jacobs, age 41, died Sunday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
The Savannah native attended school at Statesboro High School. He spent the majority of his life as a carpenter working for various contractors in the area. Joey was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Byrnes; and his maternal grandmother, Fay Campbell.
Surviving are his son, Ben Jacobs, and stepson, William Durrence, both of Shellmans Bluff; his mother, Melynda Campbell Smith (Rick Maloy) of Statesboro; a brother, Kenny Jacobs of Savannah; a sister, Hillary Edenfield of Bogart; his grandfather and his wife, Lynward and Arlene Campbell of Statesboro; and his stepfather, Kevin Byrnes of Pineora. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A service will follow the visitation at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel, with his grandfather, Lynward Campbell, officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019