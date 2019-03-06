STATESBORO -- Joyce Elaine "Joy" Hand Reaves, 75, of Statesboro, Georgia, died Feb. 28, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center.
She was born in Laurens County, S.C., to the late Rev. William Oscar Hand and Birdie Mae Gardner Hand.
She was a lifelong Nazarene. Her father was the pastor at Bloomingdale Church of the Nazarene and she was a member of Harvest Church of the Nazarene.
She loved her children, her grandchildren and her family with all that she was. She always strived to make everyone feel loved and accepted. She also loved animals, especially Buddy and Gigi.
She is survived by her husband of seven years, Thomas Reaves of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Charles "Vince" Moore, (Kenia); a daughter, Vivian Leigh Groover (James); brother, William Oscar Hand Jr.; and two sisters, Gloria Bouton (Tom) and Leona Cavalier (Cajun); seven grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Julia, Charles, Melissa, Christian and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Patelynn, and Madelyn.
Visitation: noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the Rev. Jim Giddens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019