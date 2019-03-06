Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STATESBORO -- Joyce Elaine "Joy" Hand Reaves, 75, of Statesboro, Georgia, died Feb. 28, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center.

She was born in Laurens County, S.C., to the late Rev. William Oscar Hand and Birdie Mae Gardner Hand.

She was a lifelong Nazarene. Her father was the pastor at Bloomingdale Church of the Nazarene and she was a member of Harvest Church of the Nazarene.

She loved her children, her grandchildren and her family with all that she was. She always strived to make everyone feel loved and accepted. She also loved animals, especially Buddy and Gigi.

She is survived by her husband of seven years, Thomas Reaves of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Charles "Vince" Moore, (Kenia); a daughter, Vivian Leigh Groover (James); brother, William Oscar Hand Jr.; and two sisters, Gloria Bouton (Tom) and Leona Cavalier (Cajun); seven grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Julia, Charles, Melissa, Christian and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Patelynn, and Madelyn.

Visitation: noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.

Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the Rev. Jim Giddens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO -- Joyce Elaine "Joy" Hand Reaves, 75, of Statesboro, Georgia, died Feb. 28, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center.She was born in Laurens County, S.C., to the late Rev. William Oscar Hand and Birdie Mae Gardner Hand.She was a lifelong Nazarene. Her father was the pastor at Bloomingdale Church of the Nazarene and she was a member of Harvest Church of the Nazarene.She loved her children, her grandchildren and her family with all that she was. She always strived to make everyone feel loved and accepted. She also loved animals, especially Buddy and Gigi.She is survived by her husband of seven years, Thomas Reaves of Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Charles "Vince" Moore, (Kenia); a daughter, Vivian Leigh Groover (James); brother, William Oscar Hand Jr.; and two sisters, Gloria Bouton (Tom) and Leona Cavalier (Cajun); seven grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Julia, Charles, Melissa, Christian and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Patelynn, and Madelyn.Visitation: noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel.Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the Rev. Jim Giddens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 6, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel

7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive

Savannah , GA 31406

(912) 927-1999 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close