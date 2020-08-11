1/
Mrs. Joyce Gayle (Lane) Oglesby
Mrs. Joyce Gayle Lane Oglesby, age 76, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
She was born in Whiteville, North Carolina, on December 31st, 1943, and spent her childhood growing up in Savannah, Georgia. Joyce spent her adult life in Statesboro, Georgia.
Joyce worked for Grinnell Corporation for numerous years and then at Ogeechee Technical College helping students obtain their GED, which gave her much joy.
Known for her open and welcoming heart, she made many lifelong friends along the way and met them all with a smile.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Osborne Hugh Lane Sr. and Nan Spell Lane; her brother, Osborne Hugh Lane Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth Bumgarner. Her sister, Judith Harrelson, passed away soon after on July 15th this year.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, Hugh Douglas Oglesby; her daughter, Shalah Oglesby Bowden (Randy); her sister, Mary Redding; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Joyce and her sister, Judith "Judy" Harrelson, will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at Connection Church in Statesboro at 11 a.m. officiated by Joey Fennell.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 11, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2020.
