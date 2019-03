STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Joyce June Howell, age 79, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The native of Bulloch County was a 1957 graduate of Portal High School. Mrs. Joyce lived in Dudley, N.C., for over 28 years and was retired from the Social Security Administration as a claim representative.She moved back to Bulloch County in 2017.She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Erastus and Bernice Mincey Howell; her brothers, Charles Howell and Earl Howell; and a son, Jeff Youngblood.Surviving are her brother, James Arthur (Suzanne) Howell; grandchildren, Shannon Youngblood, Christian Youngblood; a great-grandchild, Jackson Parrott; her stepgrandchildren, Dalton Stevens, Kate Deloach, Jake Deloach and Bennett Deloach. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Thomas Hendrix officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.