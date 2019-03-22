STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Joyce June Howell, age 79, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Joyce June Howell.
The native of Bulloch County was a 1957 graduate of Portal High School. Mrs. Joyce lived in Dudley, N.C., for over 28 years and was retired from the Social Security Administration as a claim representative.
She moved back to Bulloch County in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Erastus and Bernice Mincey Howell; her brothers, Charles Howell and Earl Howell; and a son, Jeff Youngblood.
Surviving are her brother, James Arthur (Suzanne) Howell; grandchildren, Shannon Youngblood, Christian Youngblood; a great-grandchild, Jackson Parrott; her stepgrandchildren, Dalton Stevens, Kate Deloach, Jake Deloach and Bennett Deloach. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Thomas Hendrix officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019