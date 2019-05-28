PEMBROKE, Ga. - Mr. J.T. "Jake" Wiggins, age 89, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at his residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Twin City, Georgia, native attended Commercial High School and Armstrong College. Jake was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He began his career with Union Bag in 1952, where he worked for 40 years, retiring in March of 1992.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.
Surviving are his wife, Jacquelyn Knight Bryant Wiggins of Pembroke; a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Richard Hogan of Statesboro; a stepdaughter and her husband, Ginger and Trent Sparks of Pembroke; a stepson and his wife, Johnnie and Jenny Bryant of Pembroke; three sisters, Mary Johnson of Swainsboro, Betty Ellison of Twin City and Louise Neal of Garfield; a brother, Charles Wiggins of Newnan; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.
Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2019
