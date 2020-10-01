1/
Juanita (Epps) Durden
Juanita Epps Durden, 59, of Portal, died early Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Serenity Hospice in Dublin.
Born in Columbus, Georgia, she was a daughter of Gordon Epps and Susie Nelson Epps.
She was a medical assistant, having worked for the elderly, and was a member of The Church at Lower Mill Creek.
Juanita enjoyed crocheting. She was an animal lover and loved gardening and most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Misty Durden (Tolie) of Eatonton and Michelle Warren (Joe Frick) of Madison; her son, Michael Harris of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers, Harold Smith of Portal and Dennis Smith of New Orleans, Louisiana; two sisters, Brenda Casey (Jimmy Bracewell) and Anita Martin of Milledgeville; grandchildren, Dalton Durden, Dayton Durden, Marissa Butler, Makayla Butler, Wade Parker and Candace Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.
The memorial service will be held 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2020.
