Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Juanita (Sapp) Lee. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

BAY DISTRICT, BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mrs. Juanita Sapp Lee, age 98, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The Nevils, Georgia, native moved to Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 11. She resided in Savannah with her family until moving to Stilson, Georgia, in 1963. Mrs. Lee remained in the Bay District of Bulloch County until moving to West Jefferson, North Carolina, in 2001.

Mrs. Lee was employed in the garment manufacturing business for 47 years, primarily with Pembroke Manufacturing.

She was a member of New Vision Church in Claxton.

Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bennie Lee; her parents, William Vinson Sapp and Mary Alice Hodges Sapp; and her seven brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley Ann and Linwood

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating, assisted by the Rev. Russell Rogers. Interment will be in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Graylin Smith, Dwaine Smith, Corey Smith, Lane Smith, Taylor Rogers and Larry Lee.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at BAY DISTRICT, BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mrs. Juanita Sapp Lee, age 98, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Nevils, Georgia, native moved to Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 11. She resided in Savannah with her family until moving to Stilson, Georgia, in 1963. Mrs. Lee remained in the Bay District of Bulloch County until moving to West Jefferson, North Carolina, in 2001.Mrs. Lee was employed in the garment manufacturing business for 47 years, primarily with Pembroke Manufacturing.She was a member of New Vision Church in Claxton.Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Bennie Lee; her parents, William Vinson Sapp and Mary Alice Hodges Sapp; and her seven brothers and sisters.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley Ann and Linwood Smith of Bay District; a son, Charles Gary Lee of Jefferson, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Graylin and Susan Smith of Bay District, Dwaine and Kim Coursey of Statesboro, Jalaine and Russell Rogers of Ellabell and Jason Corey Smith of Bay District; five great-grandchildren and a niece and her husband, Lavonia and Tommy Clarke.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Bryant officiating, assisted by the Rev. Russell Rogers. Interment will be in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Graylin Smith, Dwaine Smith, Corey Smith, Lane Smith, Taylor Rogers and Larry Lee.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close