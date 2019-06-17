Mrs. Judith Ann "Judy" Vogel, age 84, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. She passed away in her sleep following a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Judy was born on April 20th, 1935, in Palo Alto, California. She grew up in San Jose, California, and graduated from the University of California.
She then got her master's in education at Colorado State University in Greeley, Colorado, where she met her future husband of 62 years. She taught home economics in Walnut Creek, California.
She had been a resident of Statesboro since 1967. During this time, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and an active enthusiast of multiple sewing and needlework clubs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Wilson; and her mother, Sara Wilson, of San Jose, California.
She leaves behind: her husband, Arvard Oscar Vogel; daughter, Beverly Vogel Tsapralis, and her husband, Anthony; son, Bruce Wilson Vogel, and wife, Kimberly; son, David Frederick Vogel, and wife, Paige; daughter, Lorra Vogel; and three grandchildren, Jeremy, Evyn and Eric.
A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro.
The family will receive visitors following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 17 to June 26, 2019