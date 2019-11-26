STATESBORO, Ga. -- Judith "Judi" Blake passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, November 22nd, surrounded by her family.
Judi will always be remembered for her sweet, kind sprit, her love to cook and to share recipes, along with her strong faith in Jesus Christ.
She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born in Scarboro, W.Va., in 1945, Judi grew up around Pain Creek in West Virginia. She graduated from Belmont Technical College in Belmont, Ohio, with her diploma as a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Shepherd Nursing Home in Wheeling, W.Va.; Shadyside Nursing in Shadyside, Ohio; then Brown's Nursing & Rehab in Statesboro, Ga., where she retired in 2009.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Cody King.
Judi is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Blake; her children, Kent King, and his wife, Teresa; Gary King, Kris Goleash, and his wife, Kim; Jessica Youngblood, and her husband, Denver; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will be Wednesday, November 27th, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Roy Jarriel officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2019
