Ms. Judith "Judy" Harrelson
Ms. Judith "Judy" Harrelson, 76, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Landmark Hospital.
She was born in Whiteville, North Carolina, to the late Osborne Hugh Lane Sr. and Nan Spell Lane.
She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Joyce Gayle Oglesby; sister, Elizabeth Bumgarner; and brother, Osborne Hugh Lane Jr.
She retired after many years as the financial director for the City of Port Wentworth.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Powell and Terri Harrelson, Patrick and Stefanie Harrelson; grandchildren, Hunter, Christopher, Kayla, Kourtney, Jesse and Trenton; sister, Mary Redding; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is planning on a memorial service at a later date.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, in Pooler, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 17 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
