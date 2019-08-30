Mrs. Judy Ann Biggers Woods, age 65, died on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at Glenwood Health and Rehab in Glenwood, Ga.
Mrs. Woods was born on October 3rd, 1953, in Crisp County, Georgia, to Mr. George Biggers and Memory Fowler Biggers. She was raised in Metter, Ga., but later moved to Portal, Ga., where she met and married her husband, Jimmie Woods.
In Portal, she worked at Pride Manufacturing for many years and also at Lanier's IGA.
She loved going to church at South Thompson Baptist Church, singing and coloring. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, Johnny Biggers and Ricky Biggers.
She is survived by her four children, Angela (Kenneth) Collins, Donna (Billy) Sells, Dollie (Bo Wilkes) Woods and Jimmie Woods; her grandchildren, Brandon Collins, Cassidy Collins, Luke Wilkes, Logan Wilkes, Emily Woods and Laci Wilkes; one great-grandchild, Andrew Wilkes; a sister, Debra Wilson; and two brothers, Robert Biggers and Roy Biggers.
The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.
The graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Samuel Watkins Sr. officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019