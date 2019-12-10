Mrs. Judy Shurling Hendrix, age 66, passed away on Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at her home following a brief illness. Mrs. Hendrix was born on August 24th, 1953, to Mr. William G. Shurling and Mrs. Edith Mae Venable Shurling. She was raised in Brooklet, Ga., and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1971.
She worked in banking for 15 years and then was a waitress before retiring to be a homemaker. She loved racing, specifically NASCAR, and loved her dog, Rebel.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Hendrix Sr.; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Angel Shurling, all of Ellabell; her stepson, Rodney Hendrix Jr.; and his daughter, Amaya Hendrix; and her dog, Rebel.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Hendrix Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Bowers, Garrett Shurling, Brett Lucke, Shaun Calloway, Lee Hendrix and Craig Hartsfield.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17, 2019