STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Judy Canty McBride, age 63, passed into rest Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.
The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Reverend James and Annie Mae Carr Canty.
She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and graduated from the Statesboro High School class of 1975. Mrs. McBride also attended and received certifications from Atlanta Area Technical College and Ogeechee Technical College.
At an early age, she joined the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served in the church choir and as church secretary.
Mrs. McBride was a former employee of the Department of Labor as a dedicated administrative assistant. She also was employed by Briggs & Stratton and Georgia Southern Upward Bound and many other companies.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Canty and David Canty.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: her husband, Stanley McBride; her children, Kendrick Brown, Mario Mapp, Stanley McBride Jr; her bonus children, Shamonnica Lundy (Kelphie), April Hatten (Brian) and Jeremi Newkirk (Sherry); four sisters, Petronia Hunter (John Willie), Barbara Natson, Emma Jean Canty and Sharon Canty; five brothers, Willie Canty (Jackie), Jimmy Canty, Alfred Canty, James Canty (Cynthia), Derwin Canty (Tracy); brothers-in-law, Wendell McBride (Alma), Chester McBride (Anna), Kenny McBride (Trish); sister-in-law, Debolah Wright (Eugene); seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
A graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Robert L. Johnson Jr. officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, November 25, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.