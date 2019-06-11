Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Judy (Woods) Telesky. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Judy Woods Telesky, age 68, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center following an extended illness.

Judy was born July 8, 1950, to the late John Woods and Lena Pearl Rexrode. Judy graduated from Portal High School in 1968, where she played basketball.

She made a career in the trucking industry as owner and operator of American Road Lines and was in the trucking industry for 20 years.

Judy loved the North Carolina Tar Heels and her sweet Pomeranians, Trucker and Destiny.

She enjoyed garage sales and going shopping with her sister. She loved fishing and her family and friends with all of her heart, especially her great-grandson, Ethan Lee Holloway.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Amanda Olliff and Becky Woods.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Robertson; granddaughters, Mindy Holloway and Savannah Harris; a great-grandson, Ethan Holloway; and a sister, Carolyn Woods Oxenrider (Ken) of Savannah. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Johnny Beasley and Ross Craven officiating. Interment will follow in Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shon Olliff, Colton Olliff, Dalton Olliff, Griff Donaldson Scott Skrine and Mike Prather.

Honorary pallbearers will be the graduating class of 1968 from Portal High School.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2019

