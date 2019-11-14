Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Service 11:00 AM sanctuary of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Julia La Rue Tyson Mallard, 97, departed her earthly home bound for glory on November 12, 2019, under the residential care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.

La Rue was born January 9, 1922, to Ziba Franklin Tyson and Mary Magdalene Groover Tyson in the Westside Community of Bulloch County, Georgia. She was the eldest of four siblings, two of whom preceded her in death, Theresa Tyson Smith of Alexandria, La.; and John Paul, and his wife, Mary Lee Tyson, of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Statesboro, Ga.

Her younger brother, William Groover Tyson, and his wife, Daisy, of Statesboro, survive her.

La Rue attended Tyson Grove Elementary School, Westside School and Statesboro High School, where she was a graduate of the class of 1940. It was here that she met her best friend and future husband, Walter Hampton Mallard.

Following high school, La Rue received a degree from Draughn's Business College in Savannah, Georgia, and worked in Savannah, Millen and Waynesboro during the war years.

After her return to Statesboro, Walter and La Rue were wed on February 6, 1949. La Rue loved and supported her husband through 31 years of marriage until his death in 1980. To this marriage were born two children, Walter Hampton "Chip" Mallard Jr. and Mary Theresa "Missy" Mallard Bennett.

In 1943, La Rue joined the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and was a faithful member for more than 75 years. She was a member of the Cora Williams Circle and the Ladies Fellowship Bible Study Class as long as she was able. La Rue served as a church youth leader, helping to establish the PBYF; Vacation Bible School teacher and summer camp counselor for more than 25 years.

Although La Rue worked outside the home at different times in her life, she was quite literally a homemaker. A skilled and creative seamstress, La Rue crafted all of her young children's clothes as well as drapes, wardrobe essentials and prom gowns for family and friends.

In addition to sewing, La Rue crocheted afghans for family and friends, gifting every new bride and baby in her church with one of her creations for more than 30 years.

She joined the Senior Lunch Bunch at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department in 1989 and was an active participant since that time and enjoyed many years as a member of the Kazoo Band, delighting in her weekly bingo games and Lunch Bunch visits.

La Rue enjoyed gardening and growing flowers to share with others, and the Atlanta Braves have lost one of their most loyal and steadfast fans.

As her children grew, La Rue was involved in every aspect of their lives. She was an encourager and supported her children and could be found cheering in the stands at ball games, decorating parade floats, creating costumes for musicals or gathering vintage clothing for play productions.

Her life was greatly enriched when she became "Ga-Ga" to her four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Always willing to serve, she led fund-raising drives, coordinated walk-a-thons, volunteered in classrooms and served as president of the PTA.

La Rue assisted in the preparation of income tax returns alongside her father and brother in their accounting business for more than 20 years. In addition, she enjoyed her many years as a private-duty sitter, assisting families as their loved ones recuperated from illness or surgery.

Perhaps the greatest legacy La Rue leaves us is that of a servant who freely shared her abundant gifts and talents with others. Born with very poor vision, La Rue never drove a car and lived in the country for most of her life. That inconvenience never seemed to slow her down, as she volunteered her time and encouraged others to join her in accomplishing projects. Although she lacked perfect eyesight, she had a clear vision for helping others. Her heart was that of a joyful servant, always doing for others and encouraging us all to do the same. She embodied the spirit of Galations 6:2, which reminds us to, "Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."

She is survived by her children and their families, Chip and Marie Miller Mallard, Lexington, S.C.; and their daughters and families, Kimberly M. and Grady Decell, Cole and Payson, Leesville, S. C.; and Brittany M. and Jon Mize, Carter and Brice, Rome, Ga.; Missy M. and Lovett Bennett Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; and their sons and families, Will and Megan Troutt Bennett and Lucy, New York, N.Y.; and Michael Bennett, Atlanta, Ga. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Willette Mallard; numerous nieces and nephews and the extended Tyson, Groover, Smith and Mallard families.

The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation to Ralph Cowart, Alan Skipper, Grace Holloway, Ruth Ann Newton, Lynn Walden, Peggy Lee and the entire staff of Southern Manor Retirement Inn for their loving care during the past five years while La Rue resided with them.

In addition, the family would like to thank the nurses, staff and volunteers of Ogeechee Area Hospice,, who provided care and support for La Rue during these last weeks and we are most grateful.

A service to celebrate the life of La Rue Tyson Mallard will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Visitation with family will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Friday evening, November 15, 2019.

A private family burial is planned.

Pallbearers will be Will Bennett, Michael Bennett, Grady Decell and Jon Mize.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ladies Fellowship Bible Study Class and members of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department Senior Lunch Bunch.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.



Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2019

