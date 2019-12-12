Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Julius Duane Turner. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Reverend Julius Duane Turner went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019. He was known affectionately by his friends as J.D. and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Pa Dick. To his daughters, he was lovingly known as Daddy, and always will be.

He was born May 23, 1927, in Cotton, Georgia, to his parents, John H. Turner and Lena Mae Taylor Turner. When he was growing up in Moultrie and Camilla, Ga., he was called "Cotton Top" because he had white hair until around the age of 12, when it turned jet black.

Stationed in the Panama Canal, he served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 with an honorable discharge. Returning to Georgia, it was love at first sight when he saw Imogene walking down a dirt road in Garfield, Ga. They were married in 1948.

Ordained in 1958 at Gracewood Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia, he pastored full-time and eventually on an interim basis for over 60 years. He and Imogene were members of the Campers on Mission of the Southern Baptist Convention. They traveled and worked, building churches and homes for children in Baptist orphanages. They were also a part of the Disaster Relief Program, helping in areas where there were floods, Hurricanes and other natural disasters. They served once at the Seaman's Center in New Orleans.

He was a member of Clito Baptist Church, where he made many lifelong friends.

As a member of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, he received the George F. Hixson Fellowship Award, served on the Spiritual Aims Committee and he loved "cutting sausage" in the Pancake House at the Fair each year.

He was a member and the chaplain of the American Legion Post 90.

He lived the last two years of his life at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Ga. He went there for rehabilitation and loved it so much he decided to make it his home. He loved all the residents and workers. They became his second family.

He lost the love of his life, Imogene Kay Turner, on May 23, 2012, on his birthday. They were married for 64 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.

Until he sees them in heaven, he leaves behind his daughters, Connie Turner Saunders (Larry) and Cathy Turner McCall (Ronnie); his grandchildren, Jamey Saunders (Leila), Jason McCall (Casey) and Christopher Saunders (Allison); and his great-grandchildren, Jake McCall, Jacey McCall, Jalei McCall, Camille Saunders, Amelia Saunders, Allen James (A.J.) Saunders and Harrison Saunders; along with a number of nieces he loved as his own.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson, officiated by John Forrester, Donnie Berry and Ben Gay. Burial will be in the Hebron Cemetery in Garfield, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Jamey Saunders, Jason McCall, Christopher Saunders, Dale Smith, Billy Melton and Danny Beall.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, the American Legion, deacons of Clito Baptist Church and the staff of The Gardens at Southern Manor.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2019

