STATESBORO, Ga. -- Karban T. Bunting passed peacefully Monday, April 6th. She was 77 years old.

Karban was born in Decatur, Ill., and moved to Statesboro with her husband, Dennis, and son, Bryce, in 1977.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dennis; and her parents, Mel and Josephine Overfield.

She is survived by a large and loving family including her son, Bryce; and his wife, Mandy, (Statesboro); her niece, Lisa Simmons, who was like her daughter, and her husband, Jim, also of Statesboro. Karban's three grandchildren were the light of her life. The eldest, Crawford Simmons, and wife, Meredith, (Statesboro), are expecting Karban's first great-grandchild in a few short days. Addison Simmons (Statesboro), her youngest and only granddaughter; and Josh Bunting and his wife, Emily, (Augusta). She is also survived by her loving sister, Lynn Petersen; her sister-in-law, Kathy Wolfe of Alton, Ill.; and her dear nieces and nephews, Chris Bunting (Nicki) of Bellville, Ill.; Lauren Rose of Alton, Ill.; Bryan Petersen of Bozeman, Mont.; and Stacey Petersen of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Last, but certainly not least, the family is grateful for the friendship and support from her second family at The Lodge at Bethany and for Katasha Armand, who lovingly cared for her during the last several years of her life and who Karban dearly loved.

Karban's passion was helping students read better through her reading comprehension classes. Along her way to helping dozens of children and many adults become better readers, she garnered the attention of Georgia Southern and served in the 80s and 90s as the academic advisor for the GSU Men's Basketball Team and the unofficial "Team Mom". They were "her boys" and they hold a special place in her heart to this day.

Due to the obvious constraints of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service and burial will be held Saturday in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family will tentatively plan for a celebration of her life to be held at a later date, likely in June.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459-0531.

Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2020

