PORTAL, Ga. -- Karen Skrine Mock, age 51, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Mary Linda Aldrich Skrine and Jimmy Skrine of Portal, Georgia.

Karen was a 1986 graduate of Portal High School and a 1988 graduate of Swainsboro Technical College with a master cosmetologist degree.

In 1988, Karen began her career as a cosmetologist with Marcena's in Statesboro and in 1995 she opened Karen's Kuts, which she owned and operated until 2019.

Karen loved the outdoors and the time spent gardening, growing vegetables and fishing.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving are her husband, Ricky Wilson of Portal; two daughters, Haley Mock Hamilton of Springfield and Lindsey Wilson of Portal; a brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Lannette Skrine of Portal; her maternal grandmother, Mary Evelyn Aldrich of Statesboro; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Steve and Von Wilson of Hampton, S.C.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nathan and Kay Wilson of Hampton, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder John Scott officiating, assisted by Pastor Toby Skrine. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Al Barnes, Keith Perkins, Theron Anderson, Mitch Johnson, Earl Motes and Kim Carter.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, February 6, 2020

