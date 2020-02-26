Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Karon Michael "Mike" Smith. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Nevils , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Karon Michael "Mike"

Mike was born on March 23rd, 1955, in Statesboro, Ga., to Mr. Karon F. Smith and Mrs. Joyce Burnsed Smith. He attended Nevils Elementary School and later Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating with the class of 1973. He was a member of the state championship football team in 1972 and 1973, and is listed in the SEB Hall of Fame.

Following high school, he attended Furman University on a football scholarship.

Mike worked for CSX Railroad for over 12 years before taking a job in Statesboro that let him spend more time with his family.

He worked for Bulloch County for a number of years, maintaining their road equipment, and most recently for JCB Machinery, until his retirement following over 12 years of service.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and riding his tractor and golf cart.

Mike loved being with people in the community, sometimes telling them what to do, but also sharing what he had grown in his garden and helping others.

He loved retirement and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mike was of the Baptist faith and a member at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.

He was preceded in death by his father, Karon F. Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Laurie Smith; his mother, Joyce Burnsed Smith; his son, Chris Smith (Stacy); his daughter, Shannon Rushing; two stepsons, Joshua Dent and Jeremy Dent and their families; his grandchildren, Keylee Harmon, Olivia Smith, Leyton Harmon, Brantley Smith, Emersyn Dent, Eli Rushing, Penelope Dent, Ellington Dent and one on the way; two brothers, Steve Smith and Eddie Smith (Pam); his mother-in-law, Rita Puckett. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 26th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils with Pastor Joe Eason officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Justin Butler, Shaun Edge, Nick Lowery, Brandon Currin, Mickey Starling and Lee Rahn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mr. Karon Michael "Mike" Smith , age 64, passed away on Monday, February 24th, 2020, at his home.Mike was born on March 23rd, 1955, in Statesboro, Ga., to Mr. Karon F. Smith and Mrs. Joyce Burnsed Smith. He attended Nevils Elementary School and later Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating with the class of 1973. He was a member of the state championship football team in 1972 and 1973, and is listed in the SEB Hall of Fame.Following high school, he attended Furman University on a football scholarship.Mike worked for CSX Railroad for over 12 years before taking a job in Statesboro that let him spend more time with his family.He worked for Bulloch County for a number of years, maintaining their road equipment, and most recently for JCB Machinery, until his retirement following over 12 years of service.He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed working in his garden and riding his tractor and golf cart.Mike loved being with people in the community, sometimes telling them what to do, but also sharing what he had grown in his garden and helping others.He loved retirement and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Mike was of the Baptist faith and a member at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.He was preceded in death by his father, Karon F. Smith.He is survived by his wife, Laurie Smith; his mother, Joyce Burnsed Smith; his son, Chris Smith (Stacy); his daughter, Shannon Rushing; two stepsons, Joshua Dent and Jeremy Dent and their families; his grandchildren, Keylee Harmon, Olivia Smith, Leyton Harmon, Brantley Smith, Emersyn Dent, Eli Rushing, Penelope Dent, Ellington Dent and one on the way; two brothers, Steve Smith and Eddie Smith (Pam); his mother-in-law, Rita Puckett. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 26th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils with Pastor Joe Eason officiating. Interment will follow in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Justin Butler, Shaun Edge, Nick Lowery, Brandon Currin, Mickey Starling and Lee Rahn.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close