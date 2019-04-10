Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" (Hart) Moon. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" Hart Moon, age 54, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Her story began in Centralia, Illinois. She moved to Statesboro at the age of 7. Kathy was a devoted employee of the Statesboro Herald for many years and was currently employed with Savannah Morning News. For the past 20 years, she has been passionate about her job.

Kathy is now reunited with her loved ones that have gone on before her, including her parents, Solon and Joan Hart; two brothers, Bruce and David Hart; a sister, Patricia Ingerson; and her son, Steven Hart.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family. She was kind, caring and never hesitated to help anyone in need. She was very committed to her family.

Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Justin and Angela Moon, Josh and Ashley Moon and Tyler Hart; her four grandchildren, Mason and Harley Hodges, Dale and Madison Lastinger; her sisters and brothers, Shelly and Kenny Weeks, Robbie Hart, George Ingerson and Barbara Ingerson; and her nieces and nephews, Chasity and Larry Upton, Corey and Andrea Hart, Danny and Casey Hart, Kristen and Zac Fennessy and Kaitlyn Rogers. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Her song has ended, but the melody lives on.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Hart, Justin Moon, Danny Hart, Zac Fennessy and Josh Noon.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Kathleen "Kathy" Hart Moon, age 54, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Her story began in Centralia, Illinois. She moved to Statesboro at the age of 7. Kathy was a devoted employee of the Statesboro Herald for many years and was currently employed with Savannah Morning News. For the past 20 years, she has been passionate about her job.Kathy is now reunited with her loved ones that have gone on before her, including her parents, Solon and Joan Hart; two brothers, Bruce and David Hart; a sister, Patricia Ingerson; and her son, Steven Hart.Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family. She was kind, caring and never hesitated to help anyone in need. She was very committed to her family.Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Justin and Angela Moon, Josh and Ashley Moon and Tyler Hart; her four grandchildren, Mason and Harley Hodges, Dale and Madison Lastinger; her sisters and brothers, Shelly and Kenny Weeks, Robbie Hart, George Ingerson and Barbara Ingerson; and her nieces and nephews, Chasity and Larry Upton, Corey and Andrea Hart, Danny and Casey Hart, Kristen and Zac Fennessy and Kaitlyn Rogers. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.Her song has ended, but the melody lives on.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke.Pallbearers will be Tyler Hart, Justin Moon, Danny Hart, Zac Fennessy and Josh Noon.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close