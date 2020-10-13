1/
Kathryn (Smith) Phillips
MONROE -- Kathryn Smith Phillips, age 101, of Monroe, Ga., passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.
Visitation was held on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home and a celebration of life followed at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Interment followed in Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.
Kathryn was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe for over 50 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, member of the Women's Ministry United and served on a number of committees during her life
She was the home economics teacher at Monroe High school beginning in 1949. She was also a member of the Junior Service League and the Evergreen Garden Club.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Kathryn was the daughter of the late William H. and Lucy Bird Smith of Statesboro, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years, John Lee Phillips, in 1984.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Phillips Malcom and N. Anderson Malcom of Monroe; granddaughters, Lora Lee Malcom, Andrea Malcom Campbell (Jared Campbell); and grandson, John A. Malcom (Liz Warren Malcom), all of Monroe; great-granddaughters, Lora Kathryn Malcom and Annalee Peters; and great-grandson, Malcom Campbell. She was blessed with a number of loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025; The Cancer Foundation Walton Chapter, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604; First Baptist Church's Senior Adult Ministry, Music Ministry or Youth & Children's Ministry, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655.

Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-9406
