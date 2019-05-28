Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Kathryn S. York. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mrs. Kathryn S. York, age 68, passed away Friday at Candler Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Lancaster, S.C., and graduated from North Greenville College in Greenville, S.C. After moving to Statesboro, she obtained her nursing degree from Armstrong State College. She was employed with Bulloch Memorial Hospital as an emergency room supervisor and was one of the first EMT instructors in Bulloch County. Kathy then went on to work with Pineland Mental Health substance abuse for several years before becoming the director of nursing at Willingway hospital for 15-plus years. Kathy was very knowledgeable in her nursing skills and was an excellent caretaker to many throughout her nursing career.

She loved the beach and found much joy in looking for shark teeth. Kathy was an avid Georgia Southern Eagles football fan. In her spare time, she thoroughly enjoyed watching hummingbirds and dragonflies. She took pleasure in traveling with close friends and was fond of the many law enforcement events she attended with her husband throughout the years.

Kathy always had her priorities in life in the order of God first, then family, others and then herself. Her biggest life mission was to be sure family knew how much they were loved by her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Thomas

Survivors include her beloved husband of 38 years, Stanley D. York; her daughter, Jordana L. York, both of Statesboro; her mother, Catherine Hay Smith of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her brother and sister-in-law, Dane and Levene Smith of Birmingham, Ala.; her sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Bob McDonald of Florence, S.C.; her mother-in-law, Mary S. York; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark and Debbie York; her sister-in-law, Susan York, all of Tifton; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Duke; and her two grandcats.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 p.m. until

2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, followed by a celebration of Kathy's life at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary with the Rev. Bill Bagwell and the Rev. Brad Brady officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lewis Cancer Center or to Pittman Park United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Grant Lewis; Patti Emfinger, PA-C; and staff at Summit Cancer Center in Statesboro, as well as all the doctors, nurses and staff at Candler Hospital and Lewis Cancer Center in Savannah for the loving care they provided.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2019

