Stanley was born June 24th, 1951, to Elizabeth Saunders Smith and Kelly Smith in Statesboro, Ga. He grew up and attended schools in Roebuck, South Carolina.

Stanley settled in Brunswick as an adult, owning and operating Auto Radiator Service there for over 30 years. At the time of his death, Stanley owned and operated Smith Trucking Company in Brunswick and was contracted with Seaboard Transportation.

Stanley greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends hunting, fishing and eating oysters. He created Smith's Sauce, not just for oysters, he proudly explained, but for everything.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lane Sisson; his stepson, Lud Sisson; and his father, Kelly Smith.

Stanley is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James Matthew and Kimberly Smith of Inman, S.C.; his grandchildren, Makensie Starnes, Seth Smith and Jessica Hyder; his mother, Elizabeth Saunders Smith; siblings, Joann Smith and Gary Glen (Kathryn Robbins) Smith of Statesboro; nieces, Kim Ridley of Venice, Fla.; and Kristin Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; nephews, Casey Gould (Ashley Cambrons) and Tyler Smith of Statesboro; great-nieces, Elizabeth Lee and Gigi Gould; great-nephews, Hunter Miller, Sage Lee and Wyatt Gould; and brothers-in-law, Donnie Lane (Kay) and Ronnie Lane (Teresa); as well as many cousins and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will follow visitation at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Feed the Children at

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2019

