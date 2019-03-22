STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Kenneth Grady "Ken" Shaw, age, 52, died March 13, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.
He was a Bulloch County native, born in Statesboro, but had lived in Millen, Ga., since 2013.
Ken had been a truck driver for 33 years and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grady Kenneth Shaw; mother and stepfather, Carol Jean Lowe and Norman Elerbeck; and a brother, Ronnie Shaw.
Survivors include his fiancee, Valerie Hudson Nottingham, Statesboro; sons, Dylan Kenneth Shaw and Makade Edwyn Shaw, Statesboro; grandsons, Caleb Zachery Shaw and Dean Kenneth Shaw, Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Darrell Colson, Statesboro; sister-in-law, Alice Hudson Shaw, Statesboro; nephew, Chris Colson; and nieces, Jana Shaw Mills and Kelli Shaw, all of Statesboro.
He was laid to rest in Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, Georgia.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 22, 2019
