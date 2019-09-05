STATESBORO, Ga. -- Kenneth Phillip "Kenny" English, age 51, passed away suddenly from an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, September 3.
Kenny attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated with the class of 1986. He enjoyed cooking and took great pride and pleasure in preparing meals, especially for his mother.
Kenny worked in Statesboro and Sarasota, Fla., over a period of 18 years for Walmart. He recently worked for Lowe's.
Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Florette Hulsey; and a brother, Michael Hulsey.
Kenny is survived by his father, William "Red" English; his brother and sister-in-law, Tracy and Lesia English; and a loving niece, Lucy English. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Charlie and Cindy Hulsey and Charles and Patty Jones; as well as several cousins. Also surviving is a very special lifelong friend, Sharmon Bishop Brannen.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019
