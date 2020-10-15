Mr. Kenneth Wayne Morris, age 57, died on Monday, October 12th, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.
Kenneth was born on January 24th, 1963, in Virginia Beach, Va. He grew up in Brunswick, Ga., and attended Glynn Academy.
Kenneth loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, enjoyed boating, music of all kinds and his taking care of his dogs. He was quick to learn a new skill, whether it was skateboarding when he was younger or working with his hands later in life.
Time spent with his family, especially his niece, Aubrey, was something Kenneth truly treasured.
Kenneth worked in the construction industry, working with BRW Construction as a supervisor for the last 17 years in Savannah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ed. Morris and Anne Shiver Morris.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Melissa Morris of Nevils, Ga.; his children, Patricia Fleenor of Palm Coast, Fla.; Jessi Garino (David) of Tennessee, Kenneth Morris Jr. of Palm Coast, Fla.; and Tim Gibson of Nevils, Ga.; five grandchildren, his siblings, Ed Morris (Linda), Jim Morris (Annette), Bill Morris (Beverly), Alice Lavender, Amy Morris and Marc Morris (Donna); as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family received visitors on Wednesday, October 14th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.
A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Claxton with Robert Lavender and Robbie Beck officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of BRW Construction.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to The Gateway Center, Inc. (Child Advocacy and Sexual Assault Center), at P.O. Box 4032, Cordele, GA 31010.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.