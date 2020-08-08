1/
Kenneth Yarbrough
Kenneth Yarbrough, 56, of Springfield, Ga., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Kenneth was born in Millen, Ga., to the late Willie Yarbrough Jr. and Nellie Mae Williams Yarbrough.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Carol Yarbrough.
He was a member of New Hope Christian Church, was a former truck driver, an artist and enjoyed playing Xbox.
Survivors include his wife, Linda M. Yarbrough; daughters, Shelby Louise Mosley, Beatrice Ione Yarbrough and Heather Buie; grandchildren, Taylor Buie and Jasmine Hughes; siblings and their spouses, John W. and June Yarbrough, Donna Faye Lariscy, Hank and Angel Yarbrough, Judy E. and Scott Mosley, Gladys Mae and Anthony McGee; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, (912) 748-2444.

Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
