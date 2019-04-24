Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Wendell Hagan Sr.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 View Map Lying in State 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Farmdale Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Farmdale Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Bulloch County to the late John L. and Palmer Freeman Hagan.

He was retired from Hagan & Oliver Sheet Metal, where he was partner, after 46 years of service, and was a member of Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacons.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline H. Bazemore; and his brothers, Ralph "Donald" Hagan, Wayne Malcom Hagan and John Raburn Hagan.

Survivors: wife, Rachel Wiley Hagan of Sylvania, Ga.; son, Lowell Wendell Hagan Jr. (Sharon) of Sylvania, Ga.; daughter, Kim Hagan Durden (Mitchell) of Sylvania, Ga.; and son, Kevin Loyd Hagan (Elizabeth) of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren, Jason Edward Clifton, Natalie Hagan Bragg, Dewey Mitchell "Mitch" Durden III, Ashley Hagan Greene, Amelia Magill Hagan and Clay Mitchell Durden; great-grandchildren, Jayce Clifton, Landon Clifton, Hagan Bragg, Hoyt Bragg, Grayson Greene and Gabi Greene; sisters, Alma Rita Hagan of Rocky Ford, Ga.; and Helen H. Stephens (W.B.) of Register, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Farmdale Baptist Church with the Rev. Elizabeth Hagan, the Rev. Walter Leveritt and the Rev. Bryce Jeffcoat officiating. Burial will follow in Farmdale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hagan will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers: Randy Hagan, Wayne Hagan, Buddy Stephens, Eddie Stephens, Ronnie Phillips, Johnny Phillips, Tracy Bazemore, Jerry Bazemore, Neal Bazemore, Ralph Mock, Butch Beasley, Matt Parker, Chris Doyle and Derrick Waters.

Honorary pallbearers: deacons of Farmdale Baptist Church, McDonald's Coffee Club and Believers Church Friday Breakfast Club.

Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Farmdale Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Joy Tuten, 140 Heather Lane, Sylvania, GA 30467.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2019

