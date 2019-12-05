Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Lablanche Hagins. View Sign Service Information James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro 30 James Street Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-9742 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Lablanche Hagins, age 59, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a 1980 graduate of Statesboro High School and a former employee of Georgia Southern University.

She is survived by her children: a biological son, Nakia (Renoda) Hagins; and other sons and daughters she raised as her own: sons, Levert Omoniyi, Demetris (Yachi) Lee, Vadaule Bass and Chaz Burgest, all of Statesboro; daughters, Tashi Omoniyi, Deshonda Hagins, Kali Omoniyi and India (Johnathan) McKinnly, all of Statesboro; and Nakiki (Robert) Moore and Carla Taylor, both of Atlanta; five brothers, Demetrius L. Hagins, Ricky (Gail) Wilson and Carnell (Elaine) Wilson, all of Statesboro; Roy (Janice) Harrison, Atlanta; and James Roy Wilson, Brooklet; five sisters, Lametrius L. Omoniyi, Statesboro; Brenda Gail (Edward) Darden, Atlanta; Carolyn (Calvin) Mainer, Savannah; Geneva White, Brooklet; and Joann (Lee) Harrison, Pollock Miami, Fla.; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Ms. Hagins will be held on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at Agape Worship Center at 11 a.m. with the pastor, Donald Chavers Jr., officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Hagins will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Viewing will begin at noon on Friday and the family will receive friends and other family on Friday evening from 6-7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.



Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Lablanche Hagins, age 59, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County, a 1980 graduate of Statesboro High School and a former employee of Georgia Southern University.She is survived by her children: a biological son, Nakia (Renoda) Hagins; and other sons and daughters she raised as her own: sons, Levert Omoniyi, Demetris (Yachi) Lee, Vadaule Bass and Chaz Burgest, all of Statesboro; daughters, Tashi Omoniyi, Deshonda Hagins, Kali Omoniyi and India (Johnathan) McKinnly, all of Statesboro; and Nakiki (Robert) Moore and Carla Taylor, both of Atlanta; five brothers, Demetrius L. Hagins, Ricky (Gail) Wilson and Carnell (Elaine) Wilson, all of Statesboro; Roy (Janice) Harrison, Atlanta; and James Roy Wilson, Brooklet; five sisters, Lametrius L. Omoniyi, Statesboro; Brenda Gail (Edward) Darden, Atlanta; Carolyn (Calvin) Mainer, Savannah; Geneva White, Brooklet; and Joann (Lee) Harrison, Pollock Miami, Fla.; 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Ms. Hagins will be held on Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at Agape Worship Center at 11 a.m. with the pastor, Donald Chavers Jr., officiating. Burial will be in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.Ms. Hagins will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Viewing will begin at noon on Friday and the family will receive friends and other family on Friday evening from 6-7 p.m., all at the funeral home.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close