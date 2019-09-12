Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Larry E. Price. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He graduated from Little Rock High School in 1951 and earned an associate's of science degree from Little Rock Junior College before enrolling at the University of Arkansas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

His professional career began at Bendix Corporation as an engineer in the aerospace division before returning to the University of Arkansas to pursue a master's degree in business administration (management major) and subsequently earning a doctorate of philosophy (Ph.D. in economics).

He served in the United States

Dr. Price moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1963 with his wife and three small children to join the School of Business faculty at Georgia Southern College. He enjoyed a 28-year teaching career as a professor and department head, retiring in 1991. He was named professor emeritus of Finance and head emeritus Department of Finance and Economics.

Dr. Price's early interest in electronics led him to obtain his amateur radio operator's license at the age of 16. He was a life member and had a long affiliation with the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) and the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU), both headquartered in Newington, Connecticut. He had a distinguished career in amateur radio and held many important leadership roles within both ARRL and IARU, including president, vice president and secretary, as well as being the only person to ever hold titles of president emeritus of both organizations.

He held all classes of amateur license, novice, technician, general, advanced and extra. W4RA, Dr. Price's extra class amateur call sign since 1976, was broadcast worldwide during his attendance at numerous international radio conventions. He represented amateur radio at three World Development Conferences and participated in the World Telecommunications Policy Forum. He was a member of and attended monthly meetings of the Statesboro Amateur Radio Society (STARS), located in Statesboro, Georgia.

Dr. Price enjoyed world-wide travel, reading and coin collecting, and was a 60-year member of the American Numismatic Association. He was a member of the Mensa Honor Society. He was also a member of the University of Arkansas Alumni Association and a life senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Dr. Price was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara Ann Parke Price.

He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his children, Jane Elizabeth Price Brunner (Conrad Brunner), Carol Lynn Price Faircloth (David Faircloth) and Steven Russell Price (Libby Boyden Price); his grandchildren, Holly Brunner Ellis (Ben Ellis), Karl Richard Brunner, Douglas Faircloth and Sally Faircloth Morgan (Chad Morgan); step-grandchildren, Brittany Boyden and Megan Boyden; and his great-grandchildren, Braeden Ellis and Noah Ellis.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Cavanah officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2019

