Mr. Larry Jamerson
Mr. Larry Jamerson, age 59, passed on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence.
He was an Evans County native but resided in Bulloch County for many years.
He is survived by a close and dear friend, Ms. Ruth Brown of Statesboro, Ga.; son, Mr. Jonathan (Kita) Taylor of Statesboro, Ga.; his brothers, Mr. Harold Jamerson and Mr. Charles Jamerson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.
Final rites and cremation service provided by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
