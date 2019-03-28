Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Larry Rawls. View Sign

Mr. Larry Rawls, age 70, passed away Thursday, March 21st, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility after an extended illness.

He was a Bulloch County native. He worked most of his life as an automobile mechanic and was educated in the Bulloch County School System.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Alberta Rawls of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving daughters, Melissa D. Joyce and Sharon Y. Joyce, both of Boston, Mass.; and Sylvia Rawls of Augusta, Ga.; two granddaughters, a grandson and a great-granddaughter, his loving sisters, Ms. Lollie Bell Rawls of Atlanta, Ga.; and Mrs. Mary (Carroll) Joyce of Kennesaw, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Willie J. (Janel) Rawls of Kentwood, Louisiana; Dea. Johnny (Edwena) Rawls of Augusta, Ga.; Mr. Charlie Rawls, Mr. Raymond (Ann) Rawls Jr. and Mr. Donald Rawls, all of Atlanta, Ga.; Mr. Ronald (Wonda) Rawls of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. Kenny (Felicia) Rawls of Conyers, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.

The homegoing celebration for Mr. Larry Rawls will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 6790 Kennedy Bridge Road, Register, GA, with the Rev. Gregory Thomas, presiding/pastor, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.

Mr. Larry Rawls will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Statesboro Herald, March 28, 2019

