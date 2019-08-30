STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Laura Kent Davis, age 91, passed into eternal rest Sunday, August 25, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The native of Screven County, Georgia, lived in Statesboro, Georgia, for many years and was the daughter of the late Roosevelt Davis and Delma Kent.
At an early age, she became a member of the Charlestown United Methodist Church. Mrs. Davis was a retired housekeeper.
She is survived by her loving children, Linda G. Bennett, Chicago, Ill.; Lesley E. Davis, Atlanta, Ga.; Sonja L. Davis and Lamona (Joseph) Johnson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Exie Mae (the Rev. John W.) Nesbitt, Clyo, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held on Friday evening from 6 p.m to 7 p.m in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc with the Rev. Arthur Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastside Cemetery.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary Inc.
Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019