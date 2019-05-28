SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Mrs. Laurie Lorraine Blitch Reed, of Sharpsburg, passed away with her loving family by her side on May 24, 2019. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on December 16, 1975, to Laurie Clark Blitch and Mary Louise Littleton Blitch.
Mrs. Reed was accomplished in her academics. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia, a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. She had a career as a project manager with HNTB.
Mrs. Laurie Lorraine Blitch Reed dedicated her time and resources to help those in need every chance she could. A few of the charitable organizations that she strongly believed in are Bridging the Gap, Jay's Hope, Southeastern Brain Tumor Organization, Buddy Walk of Atlanta, and the Sarcoma Foundation.
Mrs. Reed is preceded in death by her aunt, Willow Meeks.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband, Ryan Reed; her sisters, Mary Ann Mingledorff (Pat) and Tina Louise Price (Preston); her sister-in-law, Rhonda Weiner (Anthony); her nieces, Robin Glisson, Amanda McCall, Rebecca McCall, Sydney Johns, Alexandra Weiner and Adelyn Weiner; her nephews, Justin Ray and Joseph Johns; and her great-nephew and great-niece, Braylen McCall and Emily Barrs.
The family will receive friends at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Ext., Statesboro, GA 30458, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joe Clifford and Pastor George Lamar Archer officiating.
A committal service will directly follow the funeral and will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooklet.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mrs. Reed's team in the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, Joggin' for Laurie's Noggin, by visiting http://support.sbtf.org/site/TR/Events/RaceWrapper?team_id=4531&pg=team&fr_id=1170.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 28, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2019