STATESBORO, Ga. -- Laurie Shriver Robert, 59, died on Easter Day in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was born on January 15, 1960, in Raleigh, North Carolina, daughter of George Shriver and Donna Newcomer Jones.

When she was a little girl, a family friend who was inspired by her bright, sunny smile, penned a poem in her honor: "Laurie Lynn with the instant grin drapes her hair across a chair and ponders a game of solitaire."

Everyone who came into contact with Laurie was dazzled by that smile and her sweet, loving nature.

Laurie was a kind and generous soul. Though she loved and was loved so deeply by her family, her friends and a wide assortment of birds and animals, this world was never meant for one as beautiful and fragile as Laurie.

She was preceded in death by her brother, David George Shriver.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Michael Robert; her father, George H. Shriver Jr.; her mother, Donna Newcomer Jones; her fellow nurse and stepmother, Cathy Shriver; her stepfather, Warren "Spike" Jones; her two sisters, Rebecca Marie Davis and Bonnie Leigh Spiers; her stepbrother, Richard Spiers; and her nephew, Matthew Spiers.

Laurie's family will share a private service to celebrate her life.

If desired, contributions may be made to the American Behcet's Disease Association, P.O. Box 80576, Rochester, MI 48308;

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 24, 2019

