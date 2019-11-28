Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lavinia Marguerite (Bryant) Strickland. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM Bulloch Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lavinia Marguerite Bryant Strickland, age 82, passed away suddenly November 25th after a brief illness.

Lavinia was the daughter of Charles and Marguerite Bryant and wife of Walter L. Strickland.

She enjoyed antiquing in Europe and especially at the London auctions and flea markets. She had a deep love of animals and enjoyed attending dog shows. Her favorite place to vacation was the mountains and Gatlinburg, Tenn.

She was most proud of her antique shop, passing her real estate exam and knowing things before her husband, Walt. She loved to research our ancestry and learn about family history. She wrote a history of her parents and their lives, including the Bryant's Kitchen and Bryant's Produce.

She was a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Walter Strickland of Statesboro; her children and grandchildren as follows: daughter, Marguerite Lavinia "Megan" Moody, born on Easter; and Megan's husband, Marchal Moody; her granddaughter, Skye; and her grandson, Raine; her daughter, Elizabeth Arue "Kristy" Garrigus, born on Christmas; Kristy's husband, Danny Garrigus; her granddaughters, Dawn, Autumn and Winter; her son, Charles Bryant Strickland, born on Doctor's Day; Bryant's wife, Jennifer Shandro Strickland; her two grandsons, James and Ian.

She loved her children and grandchildren immensely and was loved in return.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Waters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in her name be made to either the Humane Society of Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the Friends of the Library.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 28, 2019

