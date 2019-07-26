STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lawrence E. Tinker Jr., age 72, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Memorial Health Medical Center.
The Savannah native was member of the first graduating classes at the current campuses of both Benedictine Military School and Armstrong College
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed in Taiwan and Adack, Alaska, during the Vietnam War.
Following his service, he moved back to Savannah before moving to Metter, Ga., and then to Statesboro in 1990.
He was the number one fan of his sons, Todd and Krey, and was coach of their championship Pee-Wee baseball team.
He worked with Statesboro Imaging in medical billing for over 20 years and with Ogeechee Technical College as an instructor in English, reading and employment abilities for 10 years.
He enjoyed watching GSU football, the Atlanta Braves, family vacations, "playing" Jeopardy, listening to music (especially the Beatles), playing the guitar, ukulele, banjo and family fun days at his pool.
Mr. Larry was a member of the Merrywood Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence E. Tinker Sr. and Polly Durden Tinker.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Lynda Ambrose Tinker of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Shaana Tinker of Statesboro and Krey and Lisa Tinker of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren to whom he was known as "Opa", Aubrey Tinker, Crewe Tinker, Ashlyn Tinker, Chaney Tinker and Kyle Tinker; and his dog, AJ.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith and the Rev. Rusty Manning officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Savannah on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Ervin Stewart, Bill Kerby, Lee Luckett, Scott Durham, Dennis Nelson, David Kirkland and Jeff Taylor.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458.
Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2019
