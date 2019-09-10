STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lawrence John "Jack" Fetterly III, age 86, died Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.
The Rochester, Michigan, native was the son of the late Lawrence and Agnes Fetterly and was raised in Livonia, Michigan.
Following high school, Jack joined the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country for over 25 years, retiring as senior chief.
Jack's retirement had him and his family located at Key West, Florida, where they continued to live until moving to Statesboro in 1983.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James H. Marshall and Robert E. Marshall; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Joiner.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Maryanna Billings Fetterly of Statesboro; his children, Dave (Judy) Fetterly of Bremerton, Wash.; John Lee (Crystal) of LaGrange, Ga.; Angela Dunn (Will) of St. Augustine, Fla.; Mark Lee of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; Karen Mullen (Dan) of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Tommy Lee (Yvette) of Key West, Fla.; 22 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law and his sons, Tommy Billings and Tommy, Richard and Jimmy (Kim) Billings; a sister-in-law and her family, Gloria Joiner, and her daughters and family, Jennifer Joiner Barr (Rob), Melanie Joiner (Fro Smith) and Chrissy Joiner Ambler (Robby); and a sister-in-law, Elaine Billings. Jack was survived by many cousins, including his very special cousin and his wife, Len and Kristie Betz of Cottonwood, Calif.
A private visitation and funeral service, with military honors, will be held on Wednesday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, followed by burial in the Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2019
