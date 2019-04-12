Mr. Lawrence Terrell Ford, age 54, passed away Thursday, April 4th, at the St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was a native of Dade County, Florida, but resided in Georgia since 1997. He is a 1982 graduate of Coral Gable Senior High School of Miami, Fla. He was a construction worker.
He is survived by his loving mother, Mrs. Naomi Farmer of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Niya Boggs of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Robert Ford of Houston, Texas; Mr. Keith Ford of Jacksonville, Fla.; Mr. Arnold Clark Jr. of Miami, Fla.; and Mr. Isaiah Ford of San Diego, California; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Lawrence Ford will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the family residence, 23742 Highway 46, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. Niamia Eason officiating.
Arrangements and cremation services provided by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel - Pembroke
66 Ledford Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912)-653-2600
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2019