STATESBORO Ga. -- Mr. Lawton "L.W." Hendley, age 80, passed into eternal rest Friday, October 4, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son the late Lawton B. and Maude Smith Hendley.
He attended the public school system of Bulloch County, Georgia, and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1959. He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 10 siblings.
He is survived by his loving and devoted significant other of many years, Carolyn B. Lee, Register, Ga.; children, Michael Hendley, Riverdale, Ga.; Kenneth Hendley, Tina Hendley and Elgin Lee, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Alma Hendley, Betty (James) Clifton and Alzena McGrady, all of Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may visit the mortuary on Wednesday evening from noon until 7 p.m. for viewing.
The funeral service for Mr. Lawton "L.W." Hendley will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's United Methodist Church Cemetery, Brooklet, Georgia.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2019