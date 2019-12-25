Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ms. Leah Atheleane (Donaldson) Williams. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Leah was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School and graduated from Swainsboro Technical College with a degree in accounting.

Following her education, Leah worked with Cooper Wiss for several years and then began her career as a bus driver, working with the Bulloch County Board of Education and Georgia Southern University Transit System until her retirement in 2014.

Leah was a member of Gracewood Baptist Church in Statesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, W.C. Donaldson; and a sister, Phyllis Rushing.

Surviving are her two sons, Michael D. Williams of Claxton and Charlie Williams of Statesboro; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Arnold and Patricia Donaldson of Statesboro and Max and Rhonda Donaldson of Portal and Janet Donaldson of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Griff Donaldson, Daniel Donaldson, Kyle Donaldson, Cole Donaldson, Steve Lanier and Joe Golding Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be past and present bus drivers of the Bulloch County Board of Education and Georgia Southern University Transit System.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Candler County Hospital Auxiliary, 400 Cedar Street, Metter, Georgia 30439.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 25, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at

