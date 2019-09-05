Guest Book View Sign Service Information James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro 30 James Street Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-9742 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- The Reverend Lee Atys Hunter, age 83, passed away peacefully at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center, under the professional and excellent care of Affinis Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a native of Screven County and an ordained minister of the gospel. The Rev. Hunter served 24 years as pastor of Newton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Portal, Georgia; 26 years as pastor of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Millen, Georgia; 48 years as pastor of St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, Metter, Georgia; and 47 years as pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Register, Georgia.

In addition, he served as vice moderator of the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association and the BTU Congress for 18 years and moderator of the Queen of Victory Association for 13 years. He has held memberships with the local NAACP, Mount Calvary Association and the Bulloch County Board of Health. He served as president of the Black Ministerial Alliance and was named dean of the Brown Theological Seminary Extension Unit.

The Rev. Hunter dedicated his life as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, leaving an impressive legacy of preaching, teaching and mentoring to all through God's Holy Word.

He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Culencer Mae Hunter, Statesboro; two daughters whom he referred to as his pride and joy, Barbara Anderson-Brown (Rudy), Statesboro; and Caroline Hunter, Laurel, Maryland; three sons, James Allen Anderson (Shirley), Statesboro; Sammie Lee Anderson (Barbara), Columbus, Ohio; and Lee Edward Hunter (Anita), Beltsville, Maryland; a brother, the Rev. Paul Benton (Regina), Statesboro; a spiritual son, Bishop Larry Jones (Gwendolyn) Statesboro; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, godchildren and many extended families throughout the state of Georgia.

The celebration of life for the Rev. Hunter will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, with the Rev. C. L. Anderson, eulogist, and the Rev. Milton Rollins, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Public viewing will begin at noon on Thursday through 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be no formal visitation.

The Rev. Hunter will lie in state on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of James R. Bares Mortuary.



Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019

