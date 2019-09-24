Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Lemuel Adam Deal. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:15 AM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Funeral service 11:30 AM Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lemuel Adam Deal, age 87, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch was the son of the late Lemuel Herbert Deal and Ruby Dixon Deal. Lemuel was a 1949 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Following graduation, he began two years of service in the U.S. Army. Once discharged, he returned to his family farm to work and also worked with Rockwell for a brief period.

He soon began his career in the agriculture industry, working for several years with Billy Tillman and Dude Renfroe at Planter's Cotton Warehouse.

With the desire to become a business owner, Lemuel and Billy Tillman started Tillman and Deal Farm Supply and throughout their career, they expanded the business throughout the county to include peanuts, fertilizer, chemicals and grain.

On January first of 1993, Lemuel retired following the sale of the business, and enjoyed many years of fishing at the river.

Lemuel dedicated many years to the organizing and completion of Eagle Bank & Trust in Statesboro, where he was a founding member and served as the chairman of the board.

He was a former member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and also was active in many agriculture-based organizations.

He was a longtime member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

Lemuel was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty Brannen and Helen Carter.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Grace Dickerson Deal of Statesboro; a daughter, Gail Tyson of Statesboro; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lemuel Deal Jr., Glenn and Debbie Deal and Wayne and Cindy Deal, all of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Christopher Tyson (Jakyn) of Swainsboro, Ashlie Tyson of Savannah, Whitney Barnwell (Kevin) of Brooklet, Kelsey Westerfield (Lawson) of Grovetown, Charlie McCook (Josh) of Statesboro, Sidney Collins (Doug) of Statesboro, Ryan Deal and Paxton Deal, both of Statesboro; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Kitty Reynolds of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

The fneral service will be at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by the Rev. Will Griffith. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lemuel Adam Deal, age 87, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch was the son of the late Lemuel Herbert Deal and Ruby Dixon Deal. Lemuel was a 1949 graduate of Statesboro High School.Following graduation, he began two years of service in the U.S. Army. Once discharged, he returned to his family farm to work and also worked with Rockwell for a brief period.He soon began his career in the agriculture industry, working for several years with Billy Tillman and Dude Renfroe at Planter's Cotton Warehouse.With the desire to become a business owner, Lemuel and Billy Tillman started Tillman and Deal Farm Supply and throughout their career, they expanded the business throughout the county to include peanuts, fertilizer, chemicals and grain.On January first of 1993, Lemuel retired following the sale of the business, and enjoyed many years of fishing at the river.Lemuel dedicated many years to the organizing and completion of Eagle Bank & Trust in Statesboro, where he was a founding member and served as the chairman of the board.He was a former member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club and also was active in many agriculture-based organizations.He was a longtime member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.Lemuel was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty Brannen and Helen Carter.Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Grace Dickerson Deal of Statesboro; a daughter, Gail Tyson of Statesboro; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Lemuel Deal Jr., Glenn and Debbie Deal and Wayne and Cindy Deal, all of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Christopher Tyson (Jakyn) of Swainsboro, Ashlie Tyson of Savannah, Whitney Barnwell (Kevin) of Brooklet, Kelsey Westerfield (Lawson) of Grovetown, Charlie McCook (Josh) of Statesboro, Sidney Collins (Doug) of Statesboro, Ryan Deal and Paxton Deal, both of Statesboro; four great-grandchildren and a sister, Kitty Reynolds of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.The fneral service will be at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by the Rev. Will Griffith. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close