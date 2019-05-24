Mrs. Leona Childers (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-2100
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Highway 24 East
Statesboro, GA
Lying in State
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Highway 24 East
Statesboro, GA
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Highway 24 East
Statesboro, GA
Obituary
Mrs. Leona Childers, age 88, passed away Sunday evening, May 19th, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a Macon County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, Ga.
She retired from Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) as a custodian.
She is survived by her loving children, Mrs. Betty (Joe) Young of Hardeeville, S.C.; Ms. Annie Childers of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Martha (Paul) Garrett of Hinesville, Ga.; Mr. Samuel (Peggy) Childers of Clito, Ga.; Ms. Marilyn Childers of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. Wayne Childers of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Leona Childers will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Matthew Lovett presiding, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist and the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Leona Childers will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Condolences can be expressed at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 24 to May 31, 2019
