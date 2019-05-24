Mrs. Leona Childers, age 88, passed away Sunday evening, May 19th, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a Macon County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. She was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, Ga.
She retired from Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) as a custodian.
She is survived by her loving children, Mrs. Betty (Joe) Young of Hardeeville, S.C.; Ms. Annie Childers of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Martha (Paul) Garrett of Hinesville, Ga.; Mr. Samuel (Peggy) Childers of Clito, Ga.; Ms. Marilyn Childers of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. Wayne Childers of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Leona Childers will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Matthew Lovett presiding, the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist and the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Leona Childers will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Condolences can be expressed at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2019
