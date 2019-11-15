STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Leslie Anne Spitler Dixon, age 44, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a house fire.
The Savannah, G., native attended St. Paul Lutheran School and attended Screven High School. She was a homemaker and NASCAR enthusiast.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cindy Sowell Carter.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years, Wayne Dixon; a daughter, Cynthia "Nikki" Spitler; a grandson, Brantley Crawford Spitler, all of Statesboro; a brother, Josh (Emily) Westbrook of Gastonia, N.C.; a niece, Ellie Westbrook; and a nephew, Andrew Westbrook; her stepfather, George Carter of Richmond Hill, Ga. Several cousins and other family members survive as well.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the Dixon Family Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2019
