Mr. Lester Byrd, age 88, passed on June 5th at Community Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., after an extended illness. He was a Bryan County native, but resided in Syracuse, N.Y., for many years. He retired from Chrysler New Process Gear of Syracuse, N.Y.
He is survived by his loving children, Lisa Byrd and Lillian Donnie, both of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Matthew Byrd of Pembroke, Ga.; his loving sisters, Mrs. Lou Esther, Mrs. Carolyn Green and Mrs. Bertha Taylor, all of Savannah, Ga.; and Mrs. Carrie Outley of Pembroke, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Matthew (Donna) Byrd Sr. and Mr. Robert (Wanda) Byrd Jr., all of Syracuse, N.Y.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Lester Byrd will be Saturday. June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 185 South Poplar Street, Pembroke, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson Officiating. Interment will be held in Stevens Grove Cemetery, Pembroke, Ga.
Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2019
